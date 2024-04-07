NFL draft profile 2024: Nate Wiggins (Cornerback, Clemson)

Approaching the 2024 NFL Draft, we’ll be scouting as many of the top prospects that the Pittsburgh Steelers could have their eye on anywhere from Rounds 1 through 7. We’ll breakdown the prospects themselves, strengths and weaknesses, projected draft capital and their fit with the Steelers.

The Steelers have shown a lot of pre-draft interest in Clemson’s Nate Wiggins. Could Pittsburgh take a cornerback in the first round in 2024?

The basics on Nate Wiggins

Position : Cornerback

: Cornerback Class : Junior (Clemson)

: Junior (Clemson) Size : 6’1, 173 pounds

: 6’1, 173 pounds Age : 20 years old

: 20 years old Projected draft round: Round 1

Defensive stats via Sports Reference

Nate Wiggins scouting report

Even if you don’t know much about Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins, you probably know that he’s fast. Wiggins ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Combine, good enough to be the fastest defender there.

Anyone who knows anything about football will tell you that 40 times don’t mean everything when it comes to on-field speed, but in Wiggins’ case, it’s all easy to see on tape.

Wiggins is one of the best corners in this year’s class when it comes to simply running with receivers. Even though his technique still has some imperfections, he has the innate speed and reactive athleticism to traverse the field in his assignment’s hip pocket. His film is full of effortless, sticky man coverage reps that show why Wiggins is considered one of the best corners in this year’s draft (No. 2 in all clips).

Clemson CB Nate Wiggins with some great coverage reps against Florida State pic.twitter.com/iZ6BX27bER — Ryland Bickley (@_Ryland_B) April 7, 2024

His speed also shows up in his effort. The play below is probably plastered on every scouting report online regarding Wiggins, but it’s worth the watch again. Wiggins is the fastest man on the field, and he takes advantage of it, chasing down the North Carolina runner for a touchdown-saving forced fumble.

He hawked down a runner again against Miami.

Nate Wiggins has not one but two crazy effort plays. And I've only watched three games of his. pic.twitter.com/F6FUKbJV4Z — Ryland Bickley (@_Ryland_B) April 7, 2024

So far, we’ve established that Wiggins is fast. But that doesn't make him immune to being beat deep. You won’t find better recovery speed in the draft, but Wiggins can sometimes be late to get out of his backpedal, causing receivers to slip by him vertically. That issue popped up in college at times, and it’ll be a bigger problem in the pros, where the route-runners are savvier and the quarterbacks can make even tighter-window throws.

In other cases, Wiggins’ hip flip could be a little awkward, but his athleticism masked any deficiencies in his technique.

Wiggins’ size is another concern — he weighed in at the combine at 173 pounds which is scary light — although his listed playing weight is listed in the 180s. At 6’2, Wiggins has the frame to bulk up a bit more, although he’s still held up fairly well against bigger receivers over his career. Still, issues do appear, like this rep against North Carolina’s Tez Walker. Wiggins should be too fast to get beat on a simple vertical route like this, but Walker just puts himself in better position for the ball.

Wiggins needs to improve his positioning and ball awareness in some cases, but when he does make a play on the ball, it’s often a showcase of his incredible closing speed.

In zone, Wiggins’ drive on the ball and smooth athleticism once again shine. He displays good awareness and football IQ as well — check out the play below where North Carolina tried to trick Clemson with a double pass but Wiggins wasn’t fooled at all.

As a tackler, Wiggins won’t blow anyone away with his form. But overall, Wiggins isn’t afraid of contact and can make the hits he needs to.

Wiggins simply has a downhill style of playing zone, which resulted in several big plays against North Carolina.

Overall, there are some size and technique issues with Wiggins, but he has the athleticism and aggressiveness to be a surefire first-round prospect.

Strengths

Elite speed

Smooth athlete

Aggressive in coverage, drives on the ball

Weaknesses

Undersized

Can be late to flip hips in man coverage

What others are saying about Nate Wiggins

Cory Giddings of Bleacher Report

Wiggins’ versatility in the pass game is what ultimately drives his value up. His length and ability to run make him one of the top cornerbacks in this year’s class. He has the frame to continue to add weight, and with time and maturity, he should improve his play strength. Wiggins has the ability to be a starter in the NFL, but he will need to continue to improve his technique early on in his career... GRADE: 7.2 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter — 3rd Round)... PRO COMPARISON: Cor’Dale Flott.

Carter Landis of Raiders Today

Wiggins may be the best pure coverage corner in the draft. According to Pro Football Focus, he was targeted 41 times and allowed just 18 receptions for 176 yards and just one touchdown. He uses his long arms to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage and great footwork to mirror them. Wiggins’ physicality could be to his detriment, however. He flashes in the run game, but it is not consistent. He may need to add to his thin frame to be an above-average run defender. He also may struggle against some of the league’s bigger receivers.

Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire

He’s long and he understands how to use his length in coverage... Very good overall athlete with decent long speed and impressive short-area burst... Bounced back well from bad plays, showing confidence and maturity... He’s not weak, but more physical receivers can get off Wiggins’ press and control their own releases... Tendency to get too tall in his transitions, which can make him seem slower than he really is.

Nate Wiggins’ fit with the Steelers

The Steelers have placed an emphasis on adding speed to their defense, and no defender fits the bill more in this year’s draft than Wiggins. While the Steelers have much bigger needs elsewhere on the team, drafting Wiggins in the first round would give the team a rock-solid secondary for years to come. The team has shown plenty of interest as well, with multiple meetings with Wiggins this offseason.

Rookie cornerbacks are often thrown into a trial by fire in the NFL, but Wiggins would be put into a position to succeed in Pittsburgh. With Joey Porter Jr. already on the roster, Wiggins’ biggest responsibilities in 2024 would be WR2s. And with the Steelers’ addition of Donte Jackson via trade, Pittsburgh already has a speedy veteran corner, allowing them to ease Wiggins into the starting lineup.

Offensive tackle is clearly the Steelers’ primary first round target, but if the right names aren’t available when Pittsburgh is on the clock at No. 20, a cornerback like Wiggins would be a worthwhile selection.

TL;DR: Wiggins is an extremely athletic and aggressive defender with some size and technique questions. He’s a first round talent with the tools to succeed in both man and zone.

What are your thoughts on Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins? And which draft prospects would you like to see profiled next? Let us know in the comments below!