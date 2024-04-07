Could Pat Freiermuth be the Steelers’ answer at slot receiver?

The longer the offseason goes on and the Steelers don’t make any real signings at slot receiver, the more I start to see the vision of what Arthur Smith has in store for the position.

The Steelers have added the likes of Quez Watkins and Van Jefferson to the receivers room, but still lack two additional real starting caliber go-to receivers to go with George Pickens. After the addition of tight end MyCole Pruitt, though, it seems evident that the Steelers already have their slot receiver on the roster- Pat Freiermuth.

It’s no secret that the former second-round pick isn’t great at blocking off the line. When he is able to get downfield and build up momentum, he has shown flashes, but as a pure in-line blocker, that’s not Freiermuth’s strength.

Plus, when you look at the tendencies of Arthur Smith’s offense, this all begins to make a ton of sense. As I pointed out earlier this offseason when discussing what the Steelers should expect from Smith, he runs a lot of 22 personnel (two running backs, two tight ends) on early downs. They led the NFL in snaps out of that personnel package on first down- the Steelers didn’t run anything out of 22 personnel once on first down, and I struggle to find any time where they did at all.

Also, look at Kyle Pitts’ numbers last season in terms of where he lined up. He lined up in the slot on 58 percent of snaps, and in-line on just 15 percent of snaps. The Falcons also led the NFL in target distribution to tight ends, which means that Freiermuth could be in for a career year.

So it’s very likely that the lineup we see when the Steelers have three receivers on the field is Pickens and a draft pick/trade acquisition on the outside with Freiermuth in the slot and Darnell Washington at tight end. And when it comes to those heavier formations of two tight ends on the line, that is why they signed MyCole Pruitt- for his blocking in the run game.

That’s not to say Freiermuth will never be lined up on the line of scrimmage- he will be- but there was a reason they brought in Pruitt, and now it appears there is a reason the Steelers haven’t gone crazy with trying to get a legitimate slot option- they feel like they already have it in No. 88.