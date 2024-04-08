Steelers Mock Draft Roundup 4.0: Can Steelers afford to go WR in Round 1 with their holes in the OL?

The 2024 NFL Draft is just 17 days out, which means Pittsburgh Steelers fans will finally have their answer as to how Omar Khan & Co. will address several glaring needs ahead of the season. The offensive line continues to be a huge issue, still without a single center on the roster, with additional needs at wide receiver and cornerback.

With just under three weeks to go until the action kicks off in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, April 25, here’s a look at the players mocked to the Steelers in the first round by some of the top NFL draft experts.

Hint: offensive line is a very popular choice... but others have the Steelers headed in another direction — a weapon for their new quarterbacks' room to target...

The Steelers just hosted Amarius Mims for a pre-draft workout after already meeting with him at the Combine and attending his Pro Day. Offensive lineman to be the first position selected by Pittsburgh is heavily favored at -125.

Lance Zierlein (NFL Network) — Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Pittsburgh adds a pass-protecting technician at right tackle, allowing 2023 first-rounder Broderick Jones to kick over to the left side and giving the Steelers a promising, young bookend set.

The Steelers here spend their first-round pick on an offensive tackle for the second straight year and finally fortify a position at which they’ve struggled to build a foundation for the past few seasons. Latham has excellent tools for the position and would allow Pittsburgh to flip Broderick Jones over to left tackle while he mans the right side.

This would be terrific value for Pittsburgh, although the range on Latham will be interesting. The 342-pound, 21-year-old prospect has mountains of potential as a run-blocking tackle or guard. He still has some pass-pro consistency issues to iron out, though.

The Steelers did not tend to the offensive line in free agency, so this first-round selection has to be focused up front. Powers-Johnson is a dominant center prospect with exceptional power at 328 pounds. He started 17 games at Oregon and didn’t allow a single sack. He’s pro-ready and fits what Pittsburgh needs with his strength in the pass game and mobility in the middle of the field on run plays.

Mel Kiper (ESPN) — Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Ben Solak (The Ringer) — Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

After the Steelers traded Diontae Johnson for peanuts but signed Patrick Queen (to a substantial deal) and Russell Wilson (to a veteran minimum deal), I don’t really understand what they’re up to. So I have them taking a wide receiver in the first round, which they haven’t done since 2006. (Five points to Gryffindor if you know who!) Thomas is my favorite WR of the second tier, as he has speed, height, length, and ball skills. While his skill set is a little redundant to that of George Pickens, I don’t think it’s too much of an issue—nor is there a dramatically different receiver worth a pick at no. 20.

Field Yates (ESPN) — Graham Barton, IOL, Duke

Although wide receiver was a thought here after the Steelers traded Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh’s history of finding talented wideouts beyond the first round and the position’s depth in this class made me go another direction. Barton is among the most versatile linemen available, having played left tackle his final three seasons at Duke after playing center as a true freshman. I view him as an interior player in the NFL and a center for the Steelers, as he is arguably the most impressive run-blocker in the class. His versatility, core power and handwork all stood out to me when watching tape.

What position do you hope the Steelers target in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft? What’s your favorite pick among the latest rounds of mock drafts? Join the Behind The Steel Curtain community and let us know in the comments!