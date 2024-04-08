How the Steelers can construct a sensible Justin Fields contract extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers did a complete makeover of the QB room this offseason. While three new faces give the team something different from what they had in 2023, one criticism is that none of the new QBs is under contract after 2024. Russell Wilson is on the ultimate one-year prove-it deal.

The Steelers were the only team offering him a chance to start and, at age 35, he may not get another unless he performs well. Backing up Wilson is young Justin Fields and journeyman Kyle Allen who will be on his fifth team in seven years. Until we see how the season unfolds, Fields is the one worth talking to about a contract extension.

With 38 starts at age 25, the NFL book on him has been started but hasn’t completely been finished yet. Some of the chapters in that book suggest that a team shouldn’t tie themselves to Fields as anything more than a backup though. No matter how 2024 plays out, having Fields under contract going forward with the right deal should be attractive to all parties.

Fields was acquired via trade for a conditional 2025 6th-round pick that could turn into a 4th with playing time. While some will say that his low cost was the league’s way of telling fans he is almost worthless, it’s important to point out there is more to trade value than just a player’s skill, history, and potential. When a player is traded in the NFL, the acquiring team also receives the existing contract for that player.

Fields is under contract for 2024 at $3.2 million with a fifth-year option for 2025 at $25.7 million. Reportedly, a half dozen teams were in talks with the Bears, but no team was willing to trade Chicago a high enough draft pick to commit to Fields as a starter for the $28.9 million two-year price of his contract. That fifth-year option kept some teams from pulling the trigger. If the Steelers do not exercise the expensive 2025 option, they have Fields to backup Wilson in 2024 for a very reasonable price.

But what about that book that hasn’t finished being written? What if some chapters get put on paper in relief of Wilson this year and suggest Fields is worth a longer stay in the Steel City? To this point in his career, Fields is very similar to 2015 first overall pick QB Jameis Winston at the same stage. Both have eye-popping raw skills in their strong arms and mobility. Both turn the ball over too much to be trusted as a franchise QB. Winston is heading into his 10th season as an NFL quarterback, set to make $4M as a backup for the Browns. He was used as a bridge QB in New Orleans between Drew Brees and Derek Carr at a $14 million average salary. An incentive-laced contract that pays Fields backup money as a base, and bridge money as a starter, should satisfy all parties involved.

The NFL allows incentive bonuses to be written into contracts. For the purpose of the salary cap, it separates incentives into two categories: Likely To Be Earned (LTBE) and Not Likely To Be Earned (NLTBE). An incentive is classified as LTBE only if the player reached the incentive levels in the previous season. If not, the incentive falls under NLTBE. Only LTBE incentives are a hit to the current year’s salary cap. If a player reaches the incentive level of an NLTBE, the cap hit falls in the following year.

In 2022, Geno Smith and Seattle were in a similar situation to Fields and Pittsburgh. The Seahawks had traded Russell Wilson and didn’t know who would be their starter. They didn’t know exactly what to expect as Smith hadn’t been a starter in 6 years, but gave him incentive bonuses to reward him if he played above salary expectations. Smith would resurrect his career and earn $3.5M of bonuses in addition to his $3.5M base salary.

$1M based on snaps played

$1M for breaking 4,000 pass yards

$1M for making the playoffs

$500,000 for the combined feat of throwing 20 touchdowns and making the Pro Bowl.

For some examples of other incentives, take a look at what Smith could’ve earned in bonuses for 2023, all based on beating his 2022 numbers.

$2M for passing yards over 4,282

$2M for TDs over 30

$2M for completion percentage over 69.755

$2M for passer rating above 100.874

$2M for making playoffs or winning at least 10 games

$5M extra for hitting all five incentives

For my Fields contract extension template, I will use round numbers to keep it simple. To encourage him to sign it, the contract should give Fields more than he is already guaranteed. On the low end, it should pay him as a veteran backup. On the high end, the incentives should take it to mid-level starter money. A 3-year $15 million deal with base salaries of $2M/$2M/$6M and a $5 million signing bonus would put $7 million in Fields’ bank account today and yield cap hits of $3.7M/$3.7M/$7.7M. Fields would become a free agent at 28.

With almost $4 million of extra guaranteed money compared to his current $3.2 million, there is financial encouragement for Fields to sign. Now it’s time to add in some performance incentives that would allow Fields to get paid like a starter should he end up playing like one. Remember that NLTBE incentives don’t count against the cap until after they are earned and these incentives wouldn’t cause any cap stress unless his play was at a high enough level to trigger the bonuses. For simplicity, I suggest a $5M bonus if Fields throws over 3,800 yards and $5 million for throwing more than 22 TDs, both would qualify as NLTBE. In 2023 those numbers would have ranked No.15 in each category—average NFL starter stats. An average of $15 million total pay earned if all incentives are hit would rank him No.18 in money paid. Basically, this contract would pay Fields average starter pay IF he produces average starter stats. If not, he gets veteran backup pay in the range of Drew Locke, Jarrett Stidham, and Andy Dalton. Should Fields end up being the starter and hitting these incentives in the first two years, he gets paid $30 million, which is a touch above the $28.9 million he would’ve gotten had his 2025 option been picked up.

The Steelers would come out of an extension such as this with a QB2, or possibly QB1, under contract on a very team-friendly deal through 2026. The Steelers’ dead cap hit would be an easy-to-swallow $7 million if they choose to cut or trade Fields this year, $3.4 million after 2024, and $1.7 million after 2025. It’s a contract with easy outs for the franchise, but with enough financial incentives to reward Fields should he write some thrilling chapters to his NFL book.