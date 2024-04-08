Terrible Towel Tales: NFL Insider bashes Steelers QB room

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

Not so fast, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, who lambasted the Steelers’ new-look offense. “You’ve got two incomplete guys that you’re trying to shoehorn in here,” Garafolo said on former Seattle sports radio’s Jason Puckett’s podcast. “I don’t get the plan. I don’t think it works incredibly well with what Arthur Smith wants to do offensively. I don’t know what the hell the plan is, and this is one of those, well, it’s the Steelers and they’re going to find a way to go 9-8. I’m not so sure this time around. This might be my stop, folks.”

Second-round 2021 NFL draft pick Pat Freiermuth appeared on “Around the 412” on April 3 and revealed that he wants to spend his career with the team. “I want to be in Pittsburgh for the rest of my career,” Freiermuth said. “I want to continue to play for Pittsburgh because it reminds me of where I’m from and how I was raised. Growing up and going through the hard times and good times together. I feel like the Pittsburgh media and fanbase and everyone kind of does that together. I feel very at peace and very comfortable in Pittsburgh. So, hopefully it shakes out the way that I want it to in the next coming year or whenever that may be.”