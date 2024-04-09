3 trade options at wide receiver for the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly in a stare-down with Cincinnati Bengals free agent wide receiver Tyler Boyd. There are other options whether they want to pursue a veteran option or draft a receiver, they could also do both as well.

Do the Steelers need another experienced receiver?

To put it bluntly, they do not have many options at receiver who have starting experience. The team did add free agent receivers Quez Watkins and Van Jefferson on a one-year contracts. Jefferson has all the tool's to be a number two receiver, he hasn't shown much when he's been given an opportunity. He's another pure depth option that could give the team some snaps as an outside receiver.

They also signed free agent receiver/running back Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year contract as well. Though Watkins is more of a training camp depth/competition with Calvin Austin III as they are essentially the same player.

Patterson will spend the bulk of his time in Pittsburgh on the kick-return unit. That is the main reason why he is a member of the Steelers. However, he will come in when running backs Najee Harris or Jaylen Warren need a breather. Or if one of them should suffer an injury preventing them from suiting up or returning to a game due to injury. Patterson does have experience as a receiver as that's the position he was drafted into the league to play. But, he hasn't played strictly at the receiver position since he was a member of the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2017 NFL season.

When you think about it Watkins, Jefferson nor Patterson should be expected to contribute much if anything as true wide receivers for the team in 2024. They have Calvin Austin too but he hasn't been used much too often as a true receiver, he also doesn't exactly fit what offensive coordinator Arthur Smith looks for in an outside receiver.

WR options that could be available via trade

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Godwin has the largest cap hit of the veteran receivers from this list who could be on the trade block. If he were to be traded to Pittsburgh, that would mean the Steelers would be taking on roughly $20 million in salary, per Over The Cap. That's a difficult number to work with but it's not impossible by any means. As of now though, the Steelers only have $11,309,907 in available salary cap space according to www.overthecap.com.

It would mean giving defensive lineman Cam Heyward a one-year extension to lower his 2024 salary cap hit down to $11 million In addition to restructuring the contract of outside linebacker Alex Highsmith to free up additional money. The Buccaneers just resigned receiver Mike Evans to a big deal, they could be looking for draft capital and to replace Godwin with a receiver in the draft.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, New England Patriots

An old friend just might be a welcomed addition to the Steelers as an option at receiver. If they want to push people around at the line of scrimmage Smith-Schuster is more than up to the task. The Steelers would be taking on $6.3 million in salary, per Over The Cap, if they pull off a trade for the old fan favorite. The Patriots need a full reset on their team and the cost should be very low to complete a trade.

Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans

Burks has been a complete bust for the Titans. They'd probably take whatever they can get in return for him even if it's essentially nothing. The Steelers would be taking on just under $2 million in salary by acquiring Burks via trade. That's a small sum if he manages to turn things around in Pittsburgh.