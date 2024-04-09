NFL draft profile 2024: Ricky Pearsall (Wide receiver, Florida)

Approaching the 2024 NFL Draft, we’ll be scouting as many of the top prospects that the Pittsburgh Steelers could have their eye on anywhere from Rounds 1 through 7. We’ll breakdown the prospects themselves, strengths and weaknesses, projected draft capital and their fit with the Steelers.

The Steelers are in desperate need of wide receiver talent following the Diontae Johnson trade. Florida’s Ricky Pearsall will be a name to watch on Day 2 of the draft for the black and gold.

The basics on Ricky Pearsall

Position : Wide receiver

: Wide receiver Class : Fifth-year senior (Florida)

: Fifth-year senior (Florida) Size : 6’1, 189 pounds

: 6’1, 189 pounds Age : 23 years old

: 23 years old Projected draft round: Round 2

Offensive stats via Sports Reference

Ricky Pearsall scouting report

Ricky Pearsall’s tape is a fun watch. He’s by no means an athletic freak like some of the other pass-catchers in this year’s draft, but he’s still a smooth, confident athlete and route-runner who was constantly finding ways to get open at Florida (No. 1 in all clips).

There’s a bevy of clips like the one above that I could’ve added to this report. Pearsall doesn’t have blazing speed, but he’s an expert in not wasting any movement on his routes and finding ways to pull away from the defense.

Pearsall exploded onto the scene with a productive season as a fifth-year senior for the Gators in 2023, and his experience really showed. He has subtle acceleration out of his breaks and a fantastic ability to find open spots in zone defense. He has an innate feel for creating separation which will serve him well at the next level.

Still, it might take Pearsall some time to adjust to the next level. He ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Combine — he’s far from slow — but on tape he lacks the type of pure breakaway speed you’d like to see. And it’ll just get more difficult against the NFL’s hyper-athletic defensive backs.

Pearsall’s hands really stood out on tape. He’s a strong hands catcher with excellent body control, capable of securing some really difficult grabs.

And here’s by far the most impressive catch I’ve seen while watching draft prospects this year. Pearsall’s body control is just as insane as his hands and toughness.

Started watching Ricky Pearsall games and now I see what the hype is about pic.twitter.com/Z89wxmzAVu — Ryland Bickley (@_Ryland_B) April 9, 2024

Despite his smaller size, he’s not afraid of contact, fearlessly splitting defenders all year. He added some great contested catches to his resume.

The tape wasn’t perfect, though. Pearsall had some struggles getting his head around in Florida’s quick passing game, leading to a number of plays where the ball bounced off his hands right as he turned around on his route. Against Utah, it led to an interception.

Pearsall’s size was also an issue at times. He doesn’t have the mass to be a physical presence as a route-runner, leading to issues fighting through contact. As a blocker, Pearsall is willing, but he lacks effectiveness. Against LSU below, he tries to block for the screen but just gets pushed back into the ball-carrier.

As for yards after catch, Pearsall won’t be trucking anyone a la Malachi Corley, but he’s fairly shifty in the open field and smart when it comes to following his blockers.

Pearsall lacks truly elite upside, but if he can continue to improve his already well-developed technique, he could develop into a lethal WR2 in the pros. One of the best indicators for success in the NFL for wide receivers is the ability to naturally separate, something Pearsall has in spades.

Strengths

Generally strong hands, fantastic body control

Effortlessly smooth route-runner

Great feel for finding open spots in the defense

Good overall athlete

Not afraid of contact

Weaknesses

Lacks top-notch speed

On the smaller side, can struggle against bigger, physical defenders

Willing, but not the most effective as a blocker

Some drops in the quick passing game

What others are saying about Ricky Pearsall

Chris Pflum of Big Blue View

He’ll likely be looked at as a slot option in most offenses, however he has the upside to be more versatile and something of an offensive weapon for offenses that look to scheme space and run-after-catch opportunities. Teams that value receivers as blockers will also likely value Pearsall highly. Pearsall has the potential to be a good starter early in his career, however he’ll need to develop greater consistency at the catch point as well as a broader route tree. He has the upside to be a good technician as a route runner, but he isn’t quite there yet. Becoming a more refined technician could make Pearsall into a true threat at all levels of the field.

Jordan Foote of Arrowhead Report

Pearsall is an experienced wideout who works well on double moves and can shake defenders with them. He’s a very effective target against zone coverage (almost 60% of his target share in 2023 was against it) and is a more than willing blocker. Pretty textbook operator from a route-running standpoint. He works back to the football, understands leveraging defenders and should endear himself to his first quarterback fairly quickly. Pearsall offers a bit of alignment versatility, as he has the length to play on the outside but can also work out of the slot or even the backfield if needed.

Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network

Fairly explosive athlete who can use his burst to surge out of route breaks and separate... Has the elite body control and coordination to pull off incredible acrobatic catches... Precise route runner against man, who can use head fakes and sink to tug open paths... On-field explosiveness and speed, while good, both fall visibly short of the elite mark... With a leaner frame, can struggle to fight through physicality in the contact window... Isn’t an overly imposing presence as a blocker with his leaner frame.

Ricky Pearsall’s fit with the Steelers

The Steelers used one of their top 30 visits on Pearsall, and it’s easy to see why. While not a one-to-one pro comp by any means, Pearsall could ideally fill a similar role in Pittsburgh’s offense to the one played by former Steelers Diontae Johnson: the smaller, shifty alternative to George Pickens’ imposing boundary play.

Pearsall certainly lacks some upside, but in an unfairly stacked wide receiver class this spring, there’s a decent chance he falls below his value in the upcoming draft. As a second-round pick, Pearsall could be a great selection. And if he lasts until the third, Pittsburgh should be sprinting to the podium.

TL;DR: Ricky Pearsall is a smooth athlete at the receiver position with a great knack for getting open. Some minor athleticism and size concerns limit his upside, but Pearsall projects as a dynamic WR2 and technician at the next level.

What are your thoughts on Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall? And which draft prospects would you like to see profiled next? Let us know in the comments below!