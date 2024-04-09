Terrible Towel Tales: Pat Freiermuth praises workout with QB Russell Wilson

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

The Pittsburgh Steelers could look to add a mid-round offensive tackle, who probably would’ve found himself going earlier in the NFL Draft if it wasn’t for injuries. Matt Goncalves recently took the three step trip at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex to meet with the Steelers prior to the NFL Draft. The Pitt offensive tackle was once viewed as a second-round pick in this class, but after missing all but three games of the 2023 season due to a toe injury, his stock has dropped. NFL Network, who does draft profiles on almost all prospects, named him a “Good backup with the potential to develop into starter.”

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth will have a new quarterback throwing him the ball in 2024. After Pittsburgh shipped Kenny Pickett to Philadelphia, Freiermuth has already started to build some chemistry with new Steelers QB Russell Wilson. “I was just down there in San Diego with him working out and throwing routes,” Freiermuth said this week, via Around The 412. “He’s been great at talking to guys and starting to build that connection. He’s a great guy. You can tell the drive and determination that he has to win and come to Pittsburgh and win some playoff games for us. I think he is going to fit our culture and locker room very well.”