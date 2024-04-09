Former Steelers WR Miles Boykin signs with Giants

Miles Boykin won’t be with the Steelers in 2024, with the free agent wide receiver signing with the New York Giants on Tuesday.

We have signed WR Miles Boykin



Details: https://t.co/4JwxSzFS3G pic.twitter.com/qDquICly0E — New York Giants (@Giants) April 9, 2024

Boykin was a third round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019. He played collegiately at Notre Dame. Boykin spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, recording a total of five receptions over that span for 28 yards.

However, Boykin was a much larger presence on special teams, appearing in 33 career games with Pittsburgh. The Steelers lost depth cornerback James Pierre in free agency to the Washington Commanders in March, and by losing Boykin, the team is now without both their starting gunners from the 2023 season.

Related Steelers CB James Pierre signs with Commanders

The Steelers have added two free agent wide receivers this offseason in Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins. They’ve also made special teams-centric roster moves, adding free agent punter Cameron Johnston and re-signing safety and special teams ace Miles Killebrew as well as long snapper Christian Kuntz.