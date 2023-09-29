Friday Night Happy Hour: Week 4 Open Thread (Radio Edition)

Hello BTSC listeners. IT’S FRIDAY!

This is WPUN - 24.7 FM Pittsburghers United Network. We’re beaming out 90-Watts of Highsmith fidelity from Wilmington, DE out to the black and gold faithful. Our normal DJ is out, so NAS204PSU is in as host (don’t call me an M-C, that’s offensive). I’m here to get you hyped up for the Steelers’ game against the Texans.

Houston, you’ve got a black-and-gold problem!

I’ve got a six-pack of rock-n-roll questions yinz are sure to enjoy.

Grab your munchies and BEvERages first, then prepare to rock out!

“Didn’t take too long ‘fore I found out What people mean by down and out”

Many Steelers fans were down and out on Kenny Pickett after two weeks, but he turned in his first two touchdown game of his young career in Week 3, with a 16-28, 235 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs and a 108 passer rating. After Week 3, how’re you feeling about KP8’s future:

He could be our franchise QB He’ll be a good starter Maybe a bridge QB or journeyman starter (a la Fitzmagic) He just doesn’t got “ett”

“No stop signs Speed limit Nobody’s gonna slow me down”

T.J. Watt continues to show why he’s a DPOY candidate, with a ridiculous six sacks in three games, and keeping the Steelers playing winning football. How many more years do you think we have of peak TJ before Father Time catches up?

A) <2 years

B) 2-3years

C) 4-5 years

D) 6+ years

E) TJ will still be balling and play with his nephew KJ before retiring

“I get up and nothin’ gets me down You got it tough, I’ve seen the toughest around”

Which ACFN team do you think plays the Steelers the toughest? Why?

Clowns OR Ratbirds OR Bungals

And now a brief commercial break...

Live read: “Friends, I’m here on behalf of the Rooney-Funding-Foundation to ask for your help. Every year offenses in the NFL struggle to “get it up” when it comes to scoring, never living up to their preseason hype. Today, the Pittsburgh Steelers need your help as their offense has had a severe case of OurOCF—-’ingSucks for years. You can tell a case of OurOCF—-’ingSucks by symptoms like: low TDs, route pain, inability to sustain drives for more than 3 plays, and repeating the same play over and over even though IT DIDN’T WORK THE FIRST TEN TIMES.

OurOCF—-’ingSucks is curable, but we need your help. Just $1 a day to the Rooney-Funding-Foundation will go towards affording the only sure-fire cure: PutCanadaOutOnHis Acetate. Clinical studies suggest side effects may include an increase in defensive off-field time, severe jet sweep reduction and offensive confusion mild enough to remain happy that you PutCanadaOutOnHis Acetate.

OurOCF—-’ingSucks won’t go away on its own. Won’t you donate and help a Steeler team score today?

Now back to our regularly scheduled programming...

“But I’m gonna break, I’m gonna break my I’m gonna break my rusty cage and run”

The Steelers need to keep a balanced offense, and the Texans' run defense is allegedly not good. Make a prediction: do the Steelers get traction running in Texas soil or lose their footing? How many yards/TDs?

“Sleep with one eye open Gripping your pillow tight Exit light Enter night Take my hand We’re off to never-never land”

Do you remember your time in dreamland? Tell us your best/craziest/most memorable dreams the sandman has brought you.

“It’s driven me before, and it seems to have a vague Haunting mass appeal But lately, I’m beginning to find that I Should be the one behind the wheel”

What is your daily driver? Are you a gearhead with a project car? Brag (or bemoan) your set of wheels.

“Well that wraps up our 6 block of rock. Now it’s time for all our listeners to take the wheel and steer: post a link to your favorite songs in the comments. Here we go…”