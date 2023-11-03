Friday Night Happy Hour: Week 9 Open Thread (Radio Edition)

Hello BTSC listeners. IT’S FRIDAY!

This is WPUN - 24.7 FM Pittsburghers United Network. We’re beaming out 90-Watts of Highsmith fidelity from Wilmington, DE out to the black and gold faithful.

I’m your host, NAS204PSU, ready to Pickett up where we left off. Even though the Cam is back, we’re audio only.

After that massive win over the Titans, we have a long lull till our next Steelers fix. I could use some distractions. Tonight it’s ladies night, so enjoy this 6 pack of tracks and questions featuring artists with the feminine mystique.

Grab your munchies and BEvERages first, then prepare to rock out!

Click here for the full playlist

“I should be over all the butterflies

But I’m into you (I’m into you)

And baby even on our worst nights

I’m into you (I’m into you)

Against the Titans, the Steelers offense looked like a passable NFL unit(20 points!): a TD on the first drive, a solid running game, some improvements to scheme/play calling based on WR actually being open (though Canada still CanaDUH-ed a few key play calls).

Noticeably though, Kenny Pickett had some bad/missed throws. Some fans are saying he just doesn’t have consistent mechanics and/or arm strength to make the throws. They won, but it wasn’t a pretty performance from KP8.

Are you still into Kenny Pickett?

A) I’m still into KP8

B) It’s complicated

C) I’d rather be Mitch-slapped

D) It’s almost that time of year for Rudolph

“No second billing ‘cause you’re a star now

Oh, Cinderella, they aren’t sluts like you

Beautiful garbage, beautiful dresses

Can you stand up or will you just fall down?”

It’ll be more than a week before the Steeler’s face off with the Greenbay Packers. On paper, its a very winnable game against an inferior 2-5 team. Do you think we’ll stand up and beat GB? Or do you Love the Packers to upset the Steelers since we always seem to play down to the beautiful garbage?

“If you want more of this

We can push out, sell out, die out

So you’ll shut up

And stay sleeping

With my screaming in your itching ears

There were several changes the past few weeks and last night vs. the Titans. Which change did you like best/think helped most and would like more of the rest of the season:

A) Canada on sideline/ First drive playcalling

B) B. Jones starting

C) Run Game blocking/plays/usage

D) Other

Now a brief commercial break...

Now back to our regularly scheduled programming...

“I don’t give a damn ‘bout my reputation

You’re living in the past, it’s a new generation”

The Steelers reputation for a great defense and solid run game continues and has spanned multiple generations of the team. Excluding superbowl victory years, what was your favorite Steeler team and why?

A storm is brewin’ babe

I ain’t got time to sit and pray

Because this life don’t come free

I got what’s mine comin’ to me

The NFL trade deadline came and went quietly for the Steelers. What was your favorite trade that happened the past week AND/OR which trade do you think the Steelers should’ve made?

“And the days go by

Like a strand in the wind

In the web that is my own

I begin again

I have been working on repairing some water damage in my bathroom ceiling, and I keep having to start over since my DIY looks like a bad meme about hiring professionals. None the less, I keep restarting till it looks nice.

When did you work on something only to figure out its not working out, but began again and succeeded?

“It’s all I really want, some patience

A way to calm me down

And all I really want is deliverance

A place to find a common ground”

I love the community of BTSC as my common ground for all things Steelers. I’ve been coming to the site off and on for years. What is your favorite thing about BTSC? Do you have an article type (past or present) you love? Is there something you wish we fixed?

Wells that’s all for this week, now its your turn to share your Song Of The Night (i will add them to the playlist in the order they post). Extra credit if there’s female members.

