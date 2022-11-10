What, if anything, can the Steelers build upon coming off the bye?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off their bye week, and many fans are wondering if there is hope for the team in the second half of the season. It also begs the question if there is anything the team can build upon after the week off.

On the latest Steelers Stat Geek podcast, host Dave Schofield dove head first into the Steelers’ stats, both offensively and defensively, to try and decipher if there was anything the team does particularly well. Anything the team could hang their proverbial hat on and build upon in Week 10 and beyond.

In the first half of the show Schofield discusses all of the minutia of the offensive and defensive statistics, and gleans both positives and negatives. He answers the question posed above — is there anything the Steelers can build upon coming off the bye? You might be shocked by the answer, then again, you might not be surprised in the least.

In the second half of the show, as he always does, Schofield dives into the rankings of both the Steelers and the New Orleans Saints ahead of their Week 10 matchup at Acrisure Stadium this Sunday. It is the perfect way for you to get yourself geared up for the upcoming game against an NFC opponent in New Orleans.

