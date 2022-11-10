Steelers fans are shockingly quiet heading into the second half of the season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-6, and the fan base has taken to social media more than once to let their thoughts/feelings be known about the direction of the team. However, what might have been so shocking was how over the team’s Week 9 bye week, all was fairly quiet on the social media front.

Last week the Steelers Twitterverse was buzzing with the trade of Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2nd Round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but this week was quiet. Well, as quiet as it can get.

There was still chatter, and here are just some of the highlights which were discussed on the latest episode of the BTSC podcast What Yinz Talkin’ About:

Fans who want the Steelers to hire Frank Reich now. No, not at the end of the season. Why wait?! Hire him NOW!!

The social media warriors who want Najee Harris benched. Not just having his workload split with Jaylen Warren, but benched.

There are always the “Fire Tomlin” fans coming in strong...

Throughout it all, someone needs to not just hold these fans accountable for their social media talk, but also help provide some much needed perspective to the situation. Kyle Chris and Greg Benevent do just that, and plenty more, on the latest episode of What Yinz Talkin’ About.

