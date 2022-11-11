What happened to the potential of the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a bye, and that usually is a good thing for a team looking to find their way after a 2-6 start. However, the Steelers find themselves searching for answers which don’t exist, at least not at this juncture of the season.

Typically, when a team is struggling the way the Steelers are, you lean on the things you do well. Unfortunately, the Steelers, especially on offense, don’t do anything particularly well. It begs the question, “What happened to the Steelers who were brimming with potential at the season’s start?”

On the latest Let's Ride podcast, I, Jeff Hartman, dive into this topic, and much more...

When talking about potential, there are several key factors when discussing where the Steelers go from here.

Considering the team doesn’t do anything particularly well, offensively or defensively, they are able to start from the bottom and build something. They are able to try and put their energy into creating something they do well. A place they can hang their hat, so to speak.

What will that look like? It depends on the side of the football you’re talking about.

For the offense, it could be running the football, including more RPOs and even some play-action passes. Defensively, it could be as simple as getting T.J. Watt back or scheming their way to pressuring the quarterback.

It isn’t an easy fix, and that shouldn’t shock anyone, but it doesn’t mean fans won’t try to figure it out.

