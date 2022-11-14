The Steelers win over the Saints leaves some fans with more questions than answers

The Pittsburgh Steelers were victorious, for just the third time this season, after beating the New Orleans Saints 20-10 in Week 10. With a suffocating defensive performance and 217 yards on the ground for the offense, you’d think the Steelers’ fan base would be ecstatic.

After all, this was an old-school type of game for the real black-and-gold team.

But fans weren’t completely sold on the Steelers’ performance Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. Many fans took to social media to talk about their displeasure with several factors with the team:

Kenny Pickett’s progress

Matt Canada’s play calling

Lack of sacks on Andy Dalton

The pigeons on the field

Okay, maybe the last one wasn’t such a huge issue, more funny than anything, but the Steelers’ most recent win did very little to help the Steelers fan base cope with the fact this 3-6 team is, well, a 3-6 team.

At BTSC we provide plenty of post-game recap shows, and the most notable is the official BTSC Post-Game show. In this episode myself and Bryan Davis give out grades for the entire team.

Some topics of discussion which were noteworthy during the show:

Grading Kenny Pickett isn’t easy

The offensive line paved the way, but did they protect well enough?

The Special Teams effort was beyond poor

All of that, and much more, can be found on the post-game show

BTSC Post-Game Show

Another show which has become a part of the site's recap plans is the day after a game Let's Ride podcast. On this show I recap the game that was. Here is a rundown of the Monday episode:

News and notes following the game

Injury updates

Why are Steelers fans nit-picking the win?

Did the team finally find their recipe for success? Is it sustainable?

Winners and Losers in Week 10

Check out the show

Let’s Ride

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

