Deciphering if the Steelers method of winning in Week 10 is sustainable

The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to claim victory for the third time this season in Week 10 when they beat the New Orleans Saints 20-10 at home. The win, at least on paper, might not look to be a dominating win, but when you dive into the numbers it proves just how dominant the Steelers were on both offense and defense.

Offensively, the Steelers imposed their will against the Saints’ run defense, to the tune of 217 total rushing yards.

Defensively, the Steelers held the Saints ground game to just 29 total rushing yards, and they barely were able to get a first down in the second half of the game.

The win was promising, but it had fans asking a very similar question: Is this style of play sustainable?

Whenever an NFL team takes the football away, and is able to not turn it over, it is a recipe for success. Combine the turnover differential with the Steelers running game and the defense’s ability to get off the field and you have yourself a winning recipe.

On the latest Cutting Room Floor podcast, Geoffrey Benedict talks in detail about what the Steelers offense and defense can do to improve their chances of success in the second half.

Cutting Room Floor

Monday afternoon, Bryan Davis also spoke about this, and how fans can process the team’s most recent win on his episode of BAD Language.

BAD Language

