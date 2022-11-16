The Steelers resurgence should be based around the team’s defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the highest paid defense in the NFL. This fact is well known, and as the team tries to right the proverbial ship and get back to respectability, it will be that highly paid defense which should carry the team to victory.

When you compare the Steelers’ defense and offense, it isn’t just about money spent, but experience. The offense is riddled with players on their first NFL contract, while the defense is filled with veterans which a lot of in-game experience.

In this context, it should be the defense who helps carry the team to more victories, and further success in the 2022 regular season. Not that the offense should just ride the coat tails of the defense, but it should be the defense, led by T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick, who lead the way.

This is exactly what was discussed on the latest episode of The Steelers Fix podcast. Andrew Wilbar and Jeremy Betz both drafted the Steelers best defenders at this juncture of the season. As you can imagine, there were some pretty big names mentioned.

The Steelers Fix

Sticking with the defensive theme, they are absolutely a part of the plan for the Steelers’ success moving forward. What exactly do they have to provide on a weekly basis? On the latest episode of Let’s Ride, it is outline simply:

Stop the run

Pressure the QB

Be opportunistic

Sounds like a recipe for success, right? Now they just have to execute the plan, but the matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 might be playing right into their hands.

Let’s Ride

