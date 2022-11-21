What went right, and wrong, for the Steelers vs. the Bengals in Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers were losers in Week 11, dropping their seventh game of the season by the score of 37-30 to the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. This was a big game, and many believed the future of the Steelers’ 2022 season hung in the balance during the game. Well, after the fall out you can imagine how fans felt as if things are done for the team this year.

While hard to disagree with this sentiment, the fact remains not everything that took place for the Steelers in Week 11 was bad. In all reality, there was a lot of good which can be gleaned from the loss, even though there was plenty of bad to go around too.

This makes it extremely difficult to decipher the good from the bad, so it is at this time you let us, the BTSC podcast team, help you understand what went right, and what went wrong.

Check out the Post-Game podcast where we dive head-first into the numbers of the game that was, as well as give fans a voice with the show which is also simulcast live on YouTube and Facebook Live.

If you want a more studio sound, check out Let’s Ride for a recap of the game, commentary and the fan-favorite Winners and Losers segment which airs after every game.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news, notes and podcasts surrounding the Steelers as they hope to right the ship in Week 12 on Monday Night Football vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

