We’ve reached the middle of the season and it’s time to separate the contenders from the pretenders in your fantasy football league! This is an important week to utilize the waiver wire as the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, and the New York Jets are all on a BYE week. Here are some players you should consider adding to help bolster your roster.

RB Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers

The NFL’s leading rusher, Christian McCaffrey, left the game on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns with a reported ribs/oblique injury. If he has to miss any extended period, it appears Mason has a case for the next man up. The 49ers also have Elijah Mitchell in the backfield, but Mason has been more effective — averaging an eye-popping 5.6 yards per carry (22 rushes), while Mitchell has averaged just 2.7 (18 rushes).

McCaffrey is listed as questionable on the initial practice report ahead of Monday Night Football, but I wonder if the 49ers would risk further injury at this point in the season.

RB Zach Evans, Los Angeles Rams

Evans is another running back from the NFC West who will be thrust into duty, as Rams running back’s Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee) were both injured against the Cardinals.

Evans has only four rushes for ten yards this season, but he’ll face the Pittsburgh Steelers, who we know have been bottom of the barrel at stopping the run. The Steelers are allowing 143.8 yards per carry on the ground, which ranks 29th in the NFL.

This is a great streaming opportunity if you are currently rostering one of the running backs on a BYE, such as Derrick Henry or Tony Pollard.

TE Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

If you are a fantasy manager who needs help at tight end, Mayer is much more than just a short-term stopgap. The rookie finally saw his usage skyrocket this past Sunday against the Patriots, as he played a season-high 57 snaps. He was extremely productive, hauling in five passes for 75 yards --- both season highs.

And here’s the icing on the cake --- this week he has a matchup with the Chicago Bears, who rank 29th in passing yards allowed per game (267.3).

RB Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

Let’s be honest, he should probably already be rostered in your league, but how could I compose this list and not include a Pittsburgh Steelers’ skill player?

Every metric suggests that Warren has been better than Najee Harris this season. He’s outscored Harris in fantasy in ALL 5 games. His snap share has increased in each outing, and he’s much more than just the “lightning” to Harris’ “thunder.”

#Steelers Week 5 RB Usage



- Najee Harris: 55% snaps, 14 carries, 12 routes, 1 target (40 yards)

- Jaylen Warren: 49% snaps, 9 carries, 13 routes, 3 targets (79 yards) — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 8, 2023

You should roster Warren, not just because you are a Steelers fan — but also because he’s a stud.

All of these players can help you win a pivotal fantasy match this coming weekend. If you do, just remember who helped you!