Waiver Wire Fire: Double check waivers for these Week 8 fantasy football targets

We’re beginning to enter the home stretch in fantasy football, a time when you can find players to help you make your playoff push. Here are some players you should consider adding to help bolster your roster.

RB Cam Akers, Minnesota Vikings

The Los Angeles Rams traded Akers to the Vikings in late September after the two sides couldn’t reconcile a once-happy marriage. Akers rushed for 786 yards and seven touchdowns last season, so he certainly has some ability.

He received just 11 carries through his first three games but had ten rushes for 31 yards in a Monday Night win against the San Francisco 49ers while tacking on two catches for 30 yards. Maybe most importantly, he handled ten of the team’s final 13 carries.

Starting running-back Alexander Mattison has been underwhelming, so I wouldn’t be shocked if Akers has worked himself into a time-share with Mattison following his usage on Monday in a high-octane offense.

Cam Akers can play, y’all pic.twitter.com/7iI2ITdD1Z — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) October 24, 2023

RB Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams

Akers’ former team suffered multiple injuries at the running back position, including a Kyren Williams ankle injury that will likely keep him out a few more weeks. Henderson was a free agent just six days ago, but reunited with his former team and immediately made an impact.

He may not have been all that efficient, but he handled 18 carries against the Pittsburgh Steelers, rushing for 61 yards — and also scored a touchdown. His usage suggests that he will be the top running back option in Los Angeles over Royce Freeman, at least until Williams makes his return.

WR Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

If Downs is still on your waiver wire, you have some owners who have quit paying attention. The young slot receiver has averaged five targets per game over his last five contests and just broke through with a five-catch, 125-yard performance against the Cleveland Browns.

He has all the makings of a guy that can lead you to a fantasy football championship, as the Colts have suddenly become a high-flying offense under quarterback Gardner Minshew. Three times in the past four games Downs has a catch of at least 30 yards or more. It’s time to get down with Downs if you need help at wide receiver moving forward.

Let us know if you’ve added any of these players, and make sure to remember who told you!