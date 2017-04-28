2017 NFL Draft: Day 2 schedule, and remaining Pittsburgh Steelers picks

Day 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft is in the books, but just what is left for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Days 2 and 3 of the selection process?

If you might be one of those people who just need a refresher, possibly never knew, or want a place to come back to check and see just when the Steelers make their picks on all three days, this is the article to bookmark for this weekend’s events.

Take a look at the picks remaining for the Steelers, as well as the times, schedules and TV coverage for the remaining days of the draft.

Day 2 / Rounds 2 and 3

Friday April 27, 2017 — 7:00 p.m. EDT

Steelers Pick: 62nd (Round 2)

Steelers Pick: 94th (Round 3)

Steelers Pick: 105 (Round 3 — Compensatory Pick)

Day 3 / Rounds 4, 5, 6 and 7

Saturday April 29, 207 — 12:00 p.m. EDT

Steelers Pick: 135th (Round 4)

Steelers Pick: 173rd (Round 5)

Steelers Pick: 213th (Round 6)

Steelers Pick: 248th (Round 7)

There you have it!