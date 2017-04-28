 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2017 NFL Draft: Day 2 schedule, and remaining Pittsburgh Steelers picks

Day 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft is officially in the books, but what will happen on Day 2? We show you the schedule, and when the Steelers pick for the remainder of the draft.

By Jeff.Hartman
2017 NFL Draft Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Day 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft is in the books, but just what is left for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Days 2 and 3 of the selection process?

If you might be one of those people who just need a refresher, possibly never knew, or want a place to come back to check and see just when the Steelers make their picks on all three days, this is the article to bookmark for this weekend’s events.

Take a look at the picks remaining for the Steelers, as well as the times, schedules and TV coverage for the remaining days of the draft.

Day 2 / Rounds 2 and 3

Friday April 27, 2017 — 7:00 p.m. EDT

Steelers Pick: 62nd (Round 2)

Steelers Pick: 94th (Round 3)

Steelers Pick: 105 (Round 3 — Compensatory Pick)

Day 3 / Rounds 4, 5, 6 and 7

Saturday April 29, 207 — 12:00 p.m. EDT

Steelers Pick: 135th (Round 4)

Steelers Pick: 173rd (Round 5)

Steelers Pick: 213th (Round 6)

Steelers Pick: 248th (Round 7)

There you have it! Be sure to keep tabs on all things NFL Draft and Pittsburgh Steelers related right here at BTSC!

