The Pittsburgh Steelers received good news before the 2017 NFL Draft in the form of Martavis Bryant being conditionally reinstated to the NFL. Most assumed with that being made official before the draft, the Steelers wouldn’t be thinking about a wide receiver early in the draft.

Then the Steelers selected USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the second round of the draft.

Some thought this was insurance in case Bryant had another slip up, while others thought this was a direct shot at Sammie Coates and his injury, or lack of production. Either way, Bryant took to Twitter after the pick...and things got weird.

lol that's Sammie coates replacement not minds take it how you want to I am back. — Martavis Bryant (@ThaBestUNO) April 29, 2017

Sure, the “lol” at the beginning of the tweet makes you think it is a joke, but at the same time you have to wonder what both Bryant and Coates were thinking when the pick was announced.

Why take a receiver in the second round if the team loves the players they currently have?!

Martavis Bryant seems to think Smith-Schuster is more Coates’ replacement, but there will be only one way to figure out the team’s depth chart at wide receiver — on the field.

The Steelers battle at wide receiver could be the most intense competition this season.

Is it football season yet?