Steelers Undrafted Free Agent Tracker 2017: All the signings and rumors

The 2017 NFL Draft is officially over, and with the Pittsburgh Steelers just about wrapped up with their draft picks, the time now turns to undrafted free agency. Anything goes as undrafted players look for jobs, and teams look to fill out their rosters. Kevin Colbert, Mike Tomlin and the coaching staff and scouts are likely already on the phone with undrafted college players.

As soon as the draft ends, there is a swarm for every notable player on the market, and the Steelers will have some spots to fill. We'll be tracking all the rumors and signings right here.

Areas of need for the Steelers as UDFA are signed:

ILB

TE

Defensive Line

Safety

Important note: These names are not official, yet. This time is notorious for players deciding on one team and then choosing another, or a reporter getting the UDFA signing wrong or confusing a rookie minicamp invite for an actual signing. We'll collect all the rumors here and the Steelers will confirm them at some point in the next week or so.

Most of these players won’t make the 53-man roster, but plenty of members of the current team, like Ramon Foster, were not drafted and are still contributing to the team to this day.

Stay tuned as we process the latest updates, and eventually post the finalized list.

UPDATES

Pitt TE Scott Orndoff of Waynesburg has signed with the #Steelers — Dale Lolley (@dlolleyor) April 29, 2017

IUP's Ethan Cooper comes to #Steelers as undrafted free agent. Was impressed talking to him at NFL Combine. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) April 29, 2017

Steelers signing West Virginia RB Rushel Shell as UDFA. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 29, 2017

Proud to say I signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers #UNDRAFTED #MASKOFF #ALLIKNOWISGETITOUTTHEMUD — Savage 7 (@MrRushelShell) April 29, 2017

Harrisburg native and CD East alum Ethan Cooper ▶️ Steelers https://t.co/x3A5E4WY0s — Jacob Klinger (@Jacob_Klinger_) April 29, 2017

Official List