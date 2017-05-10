To say the actions of Le’Veon Bell and Martavis Bryant tarnished the Pittsburgh Steelers stellar image across the NFL landscape might be a huge understatement. After watching their budding superstar wide receiver suspended for the entire 2016 season, it shouldn’t be a shock the team focused on character, work ethic and leadership as predominant traits in their 2017 NFL Draft class.

When listing those characteristics, Cameron Sutton would fit into this mold to near perfection.

Sutton, a captain for the University of Tennessee, brings leadership, character, work ethic and a versatility to the Steelers which hasn’t been seen in past years.

When looking back to Sutton’s comments at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, you can see why the Steelers were attracted to him as a prospect, and why they selected him in the third round of the draft.

Take a look at a part of the overall transcript.

Are you a slot or safety guy?

“Versatility, man. I am excited about doing everything. I am not a guy that limits myself and says I play one position. When I am out there on the field, I’ll play wherever they need me to fit at.”

Graduated past December in Communications Studies

“One day I want to hopefully get into coaching and training. The things that helped me be successful and get to the places I am today, instill those same things into the youth.”

His leadership

“I was voted captain my senior year, but that leadership role is something I embraced over time in my four years in college. Usually when I first start off in a new area or team, I kind of want to sit back and observe the guys that are around me and kind of get a feel for the personalities. But I am a guy that seeks out those guys, and I have a different way of talking to people. I am able to talk to guys and get them going in the right direction.”

Said he’s talked to all 32 teams, including the Steelers:

“(The Steelers meeting) was great. That organization overall, how prestigious that organization is. The great players and great history of the game. … Understanding the coaching staff and the people around the area, just being in front of those guys was a group of guys I was comfortable being around.”

What do you want teams to know about you?

“Just how versatile I am. Where do I see myself fitting at? I just don’t see myself fitting at one position. I am a guy that is willing to work at any position they need me to. I didn’t do it much at school because they needed me on the outside. But starting with the senior bowl they were able to move me around from strong safety to free safety, I played nickel, I played corner. So I was able to show that versatility that I was able to move. Whatever teams need from me I am able to do those things.”

...

When reading through his transcript, there is no denying how Sutton fits being a Steeler to a ‘T’. This just the beginning for the Sutton story, and hopefully, he adds a stellar rookie campaign as both cornerback and punt returner to his growing resume.