Report: Steelers WR Martavis Bryant expected to attend voluntary OTAs

In 2016, the Pittsburgh Steelers thought life without Martavis Bryant wouldn’t be that difficult. Antonio Brown was, and still is, the best in the business, and the likes of Sammie Coates, Eli Rogers and Darrius Heyward-Bey would be more than enough to fill Bryant’s shoes, right?

Wrong.

The team missed the true presence of a second wide receiver, and had to rely on Cobi Hamilton when it mattered most in the postseason. Not to take anything away from Hamilton, but he is a far cry from Bryant and the skill set he brings to the team.

After being reinstated by the NFL this offseason, Bryant has to be dying to get back on the field, and although the team’s Organized Team Activities (OTAs) are completely voluntary, although most teams expect everyone present, reports are saying Bryant will be in attendance.

The report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler,

Wide receiver Martavis Bryant is expected on the Steelers practice field for Organized Team Activities on Tuesday. He's been in the building in recent days and will hit the field in an official capacity for the first time since the 2015 season.

Great news for the Steelers, and their fans, to finally see No. 10 back on the field, hopefully doing what he does best — making big plays. How the team, the coaching staff and the fans accept Bryant back to the team will be worth watching, but the fact he is back is worth celebrating.

Yes, it is football in shorts, but football is shorts is better than no football at all, right?