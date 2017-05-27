Saturday BTSC Six-Pack of Steelers questions

It's time for another edition of the Pittsburgh Steelers BTSC Saturday Six-Pack of questions.

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I will ask at least three questions strictly related to the Steelers

The rest of the questions could be about anything

Be respectful

Have fun talking about the Black-and- Gold . . .

That’s it! With that out of the way, time to get this party started on a Saturday morning. Hey, don’t act like you’ve never done a little day drinking in your life . . .

Time for the questions!

1. Assuming Martavis Bryant stays on the NFL’s good list, how many touchdowns do you think he will haul in this season?

2. After having a discussion on Twitter with a fan, he mentioned the Steelers lack of using 4 WR sets on offense. Should the Steelers start to use more pass-happy formations, or stick with the usual personnel groupings we’ve seen under Haley. Please explain your answer.

3. Who is the one player you would trade from the Steelers before the season to get the biggest return possible, but without killing the season?

4. A lot of rules changes have been made this offseason. If you could change ONE rule, what would it be?

5. Which player, past or present, did you have the highest hopes for, but simply didn’t pan out as expected?

6. Skip this if you don’t watch hockey...Pens vs. Predators...who you got?