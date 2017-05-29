Las Vegas puts odds on the 2017 success of Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell

If you didn’t know, in Las Vegas you can bet on anything. The Super Bowl is obviously the greatest example of this, where you can bet on the color of Gatorade which is dumped on the winning head coach, how long the national anthem will take to sing and much, much more. But when it comes to actual football, the gambling is endless.

Most recently, Bookmaker sports book released their odds/props on how running backs will fare this season. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell is one of the many backs who is listed on the gambling sheet.

Take a look at the prop bets, and think if you would throw money down, which side would you go?

Will Le’Veon Bell rush for 2,000 yards during 2017-18 NFL regular season?

Yes +1400 / No -8500

Le’Veon Bell total rushing + receiving yards during 2017-18 NFL regular season

Over 1100.5 (+120) / Under 1100.5 (-150)

Le’Veon Bell total rushing + receiving touchdowns during 2017-18 NFL regular season

Over 8 (+155) / Under 8 (-200)

Bell wasn’t the only ball carrier to be given prop bet odds. Take a look at the other odds for NFL running backs.

Will any player break the single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards during 2017-18 NFL regular season?

Yes +1000 / No -3500

Will any player break the single-season all-purpose yards record of 2,696 yards during 2017-18 NFL regular season?

Yes +1200 / No -6000

Will Ezekiel Elliott rush for 2,000 yards during 2017-18 NFL regular season?

Yes +1000 / No -3500

Ezekiel Elliott total rushing yards during 2017-18 NFL regular season

Over 1550.5 (-160) / Under 1550.5 (+130)

Ezekiel Elliott total rushing touchdowns during 2017-18 NFL regular season

Over 13.5 (+120) / Under 13.5 (-150)

Will LeSean McCoy rush for 2,000 yards during 2017-18 NFL regular season?

Yes +1200 / No -6000