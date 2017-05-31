 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Steelers OTAs Recap Day 4: Wide receiver battle could be unprecedented in Pittsburgh

New, comments

Get all the information from the Steelers 4th OTAs workout, including Sammie Coates’ finger, Sean Davis’ shoulder and James Conner’s return.

By Jeff.Hartman
/ new
NFL: AFC Wild Card-Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back to work on Tuesday with their second week of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), and their 4th workout overall. With the workout came a new set of players to speak with the media, and a little taste of football for the rabid fans looking to cling to anything even resembling football.

Well, in the Steel City, they have a ridiculous position battle on their hands, and it is starting even in spring workouts in shorts. That would be none other than the wide receiver race.

Clearly, the following players are near locks to make the team’s 53-man roster.

Antonio Brown
Martavis Bryant
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Eli Rogers

Assuming the Steelers will keep 6 receivers, the following players will be vying for just two spots.

Demarcus Ayers
Darrius Heyward-Bey
Sammie Coates
Justin Hunter

There has been a lot of speculation on the race for those final spots, two of those receivers in the midst of the position battle gave some interesting quotes following Tuesday’s workout.

Ayers may have a point. If the Steelers try to stash him on the practice squad, there is a strong likelihood he gets poached to another team in need of a receiver who can play the slot, and return kicks. As for Heyward-Bey’s comments, his knowledge and versatility make a strong case for him to stick around for another season.

Trying to think of a time when the Steelers were this loaded with potential, and talent, at the receiver position is a task. One might even say this type of position battle is unprecedented under Mike Tomlin.

This battle is just starting to heat up...

Sammie Coates’ Finger

Speaking of the wide receiver race, Sammie Coates spoke to the media for the first time this offseason, and was very open when talking about his finger injury, which he chose not to have surgery on, and even gave some media members an up-close-and-personal look at the mangled digit.

Take a look for yourselves...

Sean Davis

There were reports earlier this offseason of safety Sean Davis having shoulder surgery this offseason. Last week Davis shrugged off the questions and reports, but Tuesday announced he in fact had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder.

The fact he played the majority of the season with this injured shoulder is impressive enough, which makes you wonder what he will play like with two healthy shoulders. After Monday’s workout Davis spoke to the media and announced that last year was the worst he will ever play as a professional.

If Davis wasn’t on your “must watch” list for 2017...he should be now.

James Conner back

The Steelers’ 3rd round draft pick James Conner was back on the practice field for the first time since rookie minicamp. Conner missed last week’s OTAs with a hamstring strain, but seems to be on the mend getting quality reps this offseason.

Pictures / Videos

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...