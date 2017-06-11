When the team who currently employs you spends their top draft pick on the position you play, it could be easy to get angry. But for Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Arthur Moats, who found himself in that position when the team drafted T.J. Watt in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. However, if there is one thing Moats is, it is a professional.

In fact, everything you hear about Moats, both on and off the field, is how he is the most upstanding individual in the Steelers’ locker room. So, when Will Greer of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette asked him some questions, Moats was the consummate pro.

“It’s fun when you get to this stage in your career, when you’re able to pass on your knowledge to these younger guys who are learning the position, getting acclimated to being a professional athlete and how to take care of their bodies,” Moats said. “It’s always a good feeling when you’re able to spread that knowledge in the same way that older guys did that to me.”

“I feel like the biggest thing is understanding the importance of taking care of your body and understanding the playbook. I don’t care how great of an athlete you are. If you don’t know what you’re doing, you’re gonna look terrible,” he said. “So just understanding the nuances, the little details. Where to look, different eye keys, different footwork keys. Knowing those will help you become a better player.

“I’ve played a long time. A lot of people don’t make it this long,” Moats said. “For me, I’m definitely fortunate to be in this position, and I don’t take it for granted.”

Moats understands the team concept of the game of football. While Watt and Keion Adams are just cutting their teeth in the NFL, it would be easy for Moats to simply tell them to learn as they go, but instead he is helping them along the way.

While this likely happens on every NFL team, Moats exemplifies what it means to be a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Whether Moats is slotted to be a starter or a special teams player in 2017, you help everyone as much as you can because it helps the team, and helping the team will only increase their chances of finally bringing another Super Bowl title back to the Steel City.