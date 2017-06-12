 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rate Your Steelers Hate Results: The NFC South

New, comments

BTSC asked you to tell us who you have the most distaste for in the NFC South. The verdict had more to do with a single player than for a team that the Steelers are under .500 against

By Bryan Anthony Davis
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers v Carolina Panthers Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

There is not a whole heck of alot of hate for the division of the NFC South in Steeler Nation. The Steelers have had the upper hand against three of the four squads. The Saints are the only team that Pittsburgh has a losing record against, but it's only by one game. But who does Steeler Nation dislike the most? It's not New Orleans. It's actually a franchise our team has mostly dominated.

Let’s take a look.

Carolina Panthers - 39% (179 Votes)

New Orleans Saints - 31% (142 Votes)

Atlanta Falcons - 22% (99 Votes)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 8% (39 Votes)

The Panthers get the negative nod and it’s mostly due to dislike for the quarterback, Cam Newton. The Saints, because of the Steelers troubles against them, were second. Atlanta’s votes were more than they would have been before. Their epic collapse against New England in the Super Bowl had a major hand in their 22% share of the vote. Tampa was barely a factor.

Be sure to check back later on today. We will poll your distaste for the NFC West. The feeling won't be as apathetic.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...