Rate Your Steelers Hate Results: The NFC South

There is not a whole heck of alot of hate for the division of the NFC South in Steeler Nation. The Steelers have had the upper hand against three of the four squads. The Saints are the only team that Pittsburgh has a losing record against, but it's only by one game. But who does Steeler Nation dislike the most? It's not New Orleans. It's actually a franchise our team has mostly dominated.

Let’s take a look.

Carolina Panthers - 39% (179 Votes)

New Orleans Saints - 31% (142 Votes)

Atlanta Falcons - 22% (99 Votes)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 8% (39 Votes)

The Panthers get the negative nod and it’s mostly due to dislike for the quarterback, Cam Newton. The Saints, because of the Steelers troubles against them, were second. Atlanta’s votes were more than they would have been before. Their epic collapse against New England in the Super Bowl had a major hand in their 22% share of the vote. Tampa was barely a factor.

