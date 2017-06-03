Saturday BTSC Six Pack of Steelers Questions

It is time for another edition of the Pittsburgh Steelers BTSC Saturday Six Pack of questions.

1. The battle at cornerback is one worth watching. In a perfect world where everyone is healthy, who would be the team’s starting cornerbacks for 2017?

2. Another camp battle which isn’t getting much publicity, yet, is the punt return position. We know Antonio Brown can do the job, but Demarcus Ayers and Cameron Sutton also have experience returning punts. In your opinion, if Brown isn’t going to be returning punts, who will be doing it, and why?

3. The other day I wrote in an article how I felt James Harrison was the greatest outside linebacker in Steelers history. My question today is, who do you think is the greatest linebacker in Steelers history (regardless of era, or inside or outside linebacker status)?

4. In the vast history of the Steelers, what is that ONE memory which stands out for you? The one which sort of reaffirms your love for the team?

5. In your opinion, what's the most important ingredient for success in the NFL?

6. Website Question: As the season approaches, wanted to gauge how many play Fantasy Football, and if you would like more fantasy football articles on the site?