Rate Your Steelers Hate Results: The NFC North

So far when we have been asking the BTSC audience to tell us who they dislike the most in each of the eight divisions in the NFL, there was a lot of defined hatred for both the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys. But the NFC North was a little different. Green Bay was the winner, mostly by the default of beating the Steelers in a Super Bowl. However, most readers didn’t even find the lads of Lambeu overly objectionable. In fact, most people liken the Pack to the Steelers.

Let’s take a look at the results.

Green Bay Packers: 75% (571 Votes)

Chicago Bears: 13% (85 Votes)

Minnesota Vikings: 7% (50 Votes)

Detroit Lions: 5% (33 Votes)

Once again, most of the teams from the NFC North were deemed likable by Steeler Nation. However, the media’s lovefest for Aaron Rodgers, the Thanksgiving Day debacles and Detroit’s employment of Ndamukong Suh and the alleged whininess of Fran Tarkenton for the Vikes of the 70s were fan’s reasons for voting.

It will get a lot more heated when we next visit the villains of the AFC North. Get your votes in.