Julian Edelman injury proves just how fast a season can be altered

If you are a decent human being, you never want to see someone get injured. Injuries are part of a game as physical as football, but wishing ill will on someone simply isn’t kosher.

With that out of the way, and Week 3 of the NFL preseason not even four games completed, the preseason is starting to take its toll on several teams, most notably the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots.

The biggest injury news was that of Julian Edelman, who is feared to have torn his ACL in the first quarter of their game against the Detroit Lions Friday night.

Patriots suspect Julian Edelman tore his ACL, but do not definitely know, per source. MRI on Sunday to determine full extent of injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2017

The Patriots are a loaded team, but losing a player like Edelman is a crushing blow to the team’s offense, and moral. Just imagine what was going through the entire team’s minds when they saw Edelman go down after his run after the catch.

Seeing Edelman go down like this in pre-season hurts



pic.twitter.com/s8hYkGsK6w — Patriots Militia (@PatsMilitia) August 25, 2017

It is a heart-breaking loss to the Patriots’ offense, and just goes to show how quickly the NFL preseason can strike. However, it isn’t just the preseason, but how any given play can completely alter the rest of the season.

Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers were rightfully following this injury closely. After all, it has been a foregone conclusion these two teams are on a collision course for another AFC Championship game in 2017, but just as the Steelers lost Le’Veon Bell in Week 8 of the 2015 season with a knee injury, and stayed afloat, the Patriots will also find a way to overcome the potential loss of their star slot receiver.

So, as the Steelers prepare for their Week 3 preseason game Saturday night against the Indianapolis Colts, fans should remember the one aspect of the game which should trump all others is health. Getting out of the game clean, from an injury standpoint, will be the difference between a Ben Roethlisberger touchdown, and well, a Landry Jones interception.