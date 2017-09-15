Steelers Podcast: ‘Black and Gold NFL Recap’ returns tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST

Join the BTSC podcast ‘Black and Gold NFL Recap’ for a round of sound as they break down the upcoming slate of games, but more importantly, the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Steelers vs Vikings

Ravens vs Browns

Green Bay vs Atlanta

Dallas vs Denver

Eagles vs Chiefs

Pats vs Saints

and MUCH MORE!!

The show starts at 9:00 p.m. ET, and if you want to listen live, simply go to our BlogTalkRadio page. If you miss the live show, you can access it via podcast in a number of ways — Our BlogTalkRadio page, on iTunes by searching “The Standard is the Standard”, on various podcast apps for android users, and on BTSC the following day.

...

The show is sponsored by Frank Walker Law, the top criminal defense firm to call in western Pennsylvania and West Virginia and home to one of the nation's top-100 ranked trial attorneys in Frank Walker. For his PA office, call 412-212-3878 or to reach his WV office call 304-712-2089. You should also checkout his website frankwalkerlaw.com to see how he can help you in your time of need. Frank Walker Law: Real Talk, Real Experience, Real Results.