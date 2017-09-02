Saturday BTSC Six-Pack of Steelers questions - Cut Down Edition

It's time for another edition of the Pittsburgh Steelers BTSC Saturday Six-Pack of questions.

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I will ask at least three questions strictly related to the Steelers

The rest of the questions could be about anything

Be respectful

Have fun talking about the Black-and- Gold . . .

That’s it! With that out of the way, time to get this party started on a Saturday morning. Hey, don’t act like you’ve never done a little day drinking in your life . . .

1. Fans are always paranoid about players being poached off of the waiver wire, or off of the practice squad. If there was ONE player you could protect, but you know he isn’t ready for the NFL this year, who would it be?

2. James Harrison has played with the third- and fourth-string defenses the past two preseason games. Do you think this is necessary, or are they getting him ready for the real deal in a week?

3. With the preseason over, give me your depth chart at the CB and WR positions.

4. If you were to put money down on ONE shocking cut for the Steelers, who would it be? Remember, this would be someone who you’d be stunned to see cut. And no, don’t name starters because those are obvious.

5. Which will happen first? Joe Haden interception or Vance McDonald touchdown reception?

6. This feature is new for me, but I want to incorporate more GAME DAY stuff onto the site. So, what is your favorite game day mean/dish/recipe? Share the love!

HERE WE GO STEELERS!