Cam Heyward’s contract restructure likely equals a pay day for teammate Stephon Tuitt

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t negotiate contracts during the season. This is a well known fact, and something even the players know to be true. With that said, time is running out for defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt to get a new contract extension, which would lock him up in Pittsburgh and avoid being a potential unrestricted free agent this offseason.

After the team made a flurry of moves this past week, the team’s salary cap space started to shrink. However, as they used to do regularly, they moved some contract money around to help aide them in throwing more at a player like Tuitt.

This time, it was Cameron Heyward who restructured his deal to convert $5 million of his base salary into a signing bonus.

Steelers restructured DE Cam Heyward's contract, source confirms. Converted $5M base salary into signing bonus. (@RapSheet 1st) — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 6, 2017

Signing bonus money can be deferred, and therefore can free up more salary cap space. Therefore, with Heyward restructuring his current deal, he is giving the Steelers more space to sign Stephon Tuitt.

Will a deal get done? Before Heyward took one for the team, figuratively, I had my doubts, but now after this chain of events took place it almost seems like a foregone conclusion Tuitt will be signing a new deal with Pittsburgh in the coming days.

Stay tuned to BTSC for the latest on this story, and other surrounding the black and gold.