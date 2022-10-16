Steelers vs. Buccaneers, Week 6: 1st quarter in-game update

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were ready to square off at Acrisure Stadium in Week 6, but so many different factors leading up to the game impacted the overall outlook on the game in Pittsburgh. The Steelers were without the majority of their starting secondary, including Minkah Fitzpatrick, and hope was minimal as Tom Brady came to town one more time in his historic career.

Pittsburgh won the opening coin toss, and elected to defer their possession to the second half. Brady and the Buccaneers went three-and-out on their opening drive, and Kenny Pickett and the Steelers offense went to work.

Pickett moved the ball quickly into Tampa Bay territory, and thanks to a roughing the passer call on Devin White extended the drive into the red-zone. After a Jaylen Warren 4th and 1 conversion, Pickett found Najee Harris in the flat for the game’s first, and Pickett’s first, touchdown. Chris Boswell’s extra point was good, giving the Steelers a 7-0 lead with 7:38 left in the quarter.

Everyone in attendance at Acrisure Stadium knew shutting out Tom Brady wasn’t realistic, and a combination of Leonard Fournette and quick passes moved the ball quickly into Pittsburgh territory. However, the Steelers’ defense stood tall in the red-zone and forced a Ryan Succop field goal to make the score 7-3.

After a Steelers three-and-out, Brady and the Bucs offense took over near midfield. At the end of the first quarter, the Buccaneers were nearing the red-zone.