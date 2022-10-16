Steelers vs. Buccaneers, Week 6: 2nd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

After a Steelers three-and-out, Brady and the Bucs offense took over near midfield. A huge strike to Chris Godwin on 2nd and 15 set up the Buccaneers in the red-zone. Two more passes got the offense to a first and goal situation. Fournette was stopped just short on first down by Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi blew up the run on second down for a tackle for loss and Malik Reed and Cam Heyward sacked Brady on third down. It forced another Succop field goal to make the score 7-6 with 11:01 left in the half.

Pickett and the Steelers’ offense needed an answer, and they were able to get it by moving the ball into Tampa Bay territory. However, the drive was stalled with a Kevin Dotson holding call, and resulted in a 55-yard Chris Boswell field goal to make the score 10-7 with 4:07 left in the half.

The Steelers defense forced a three-and-out, getting Pickett and the offense back on the field with 2:52 left in the first half. With a chance to extend the lead, Pickett and the offense couldn’t muster a first down before giving Brady the ball back before the two-minute warning. Brady and the offense couldn’t do anything with the ball before punting the ball back to Pittsburgh.

The three-and-out party continued with the Steelers doing very little on offense with their next drive. Brady and the Bucs took over at the 49-yard line with 23 seconds left and no timeouts. A huge strike to Godwin put the Bucs in field goal range. Succop’s 54-yard field goal was good, making the score 10-9 heading into halftime.