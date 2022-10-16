Steelers vs. Buccaneers, Week 6: 3rd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

2nd Quarter In-Game Update

Steven Sims took the opening kickoff of the second half 90 yards, setting up the Steelers offense for success. But the offense was unable to convert on 3rd and 4 and had to settle for another Boswell field goal, making the score 13-9.

The Buccaneers’ offensive game plan remained the same, and so did the result. While Brady and the Bucs were able to move the ball in between the 20s, when they hit the red-zone the Steelers’ defense stood tall. The latest red-zone failure equated in a 24-yard Ryan Succop chip shot field goal to make the score 13-12, in favor of the Steelers, with 7:24 left in the third quarter.

The Steelers’ next drive saw a lot happen. Kenny Pickett hit Diontae Johnson for a completion down the field, but he was hit as he threw and was knocked from the game. To make matters worse, Kevin Dotson was called for holding, negating the play. Mitch Trubisky entered the game and was able to convert on 3rd down before the Steelers had to punt the ball back to Tampa Bay.

Both teams exchanged three-and-outs to end the third quarter.