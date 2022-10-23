Steelers vs. Dolphins, Week 7: 1st quarter in-game update

The Pittsburgh Steelers snapped a 4-game losing streak in Week 6, but their opponent in Week 7, the Miami Dolphins, are coming into this game on a 3-game skid. However, the Dolphins get their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back in the lineup on Sunday Night Football as the organization honored the 50th anniversary of the 1972 undefeated team.

Nonetheless, when the game was ready to be kicked off, it was the Steelers choosing to defer their possession to the start of the second half. Following the kick return, Tua and the Dolphins high-flying offense took the field starting at the 29-yard line. Despite two negative plays to start the drive, it took just three plays to move the ball into Pittsburgh territory. After completions to Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins face a red-zone appearance. On a 3rd and 3, it was Tua who pitched it to Raheem Mostert for the touchdown. The extra point made the score 7-0.

The Steelers’ first drive of the game lasted just three plays before Pressley Harvin was called on to punt. Miami took a 23-yard Harvin punt and had tremendous starting field position. Their offensive success continued, but this time when they hit the red-zone the Steelers’ defense won the battle, forcing a field goal attempt. The kick was good, making the score 10-0 with 5:32 left in the quarter.

The next Pittsburgh drive lasted only two plays before Pickett’s pass intended for Chase Claypool, who got tangled up with a Miami defender and fell down, was intercepted. Luckily for the Steelers, the Dolphins were unable to turn the turnover into a touchdown, and instead just settled for a 41-yard field goal. The kick made the score 13-0 with 2:27 left in the first quarter.

The score would stand heading into the 2nd quarter.