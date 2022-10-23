Steelers vs. Dolphins, Week 7: 2nd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

It took almost the entire opening quarter, but the Steelers were able to finally get a first down, and more, on the third drive of the game. Pickett used his arm and legs as the team moved their way down the field; however, when the team reached field goal range they had to settle for a Chris Boswell 45-yard field goal. The kick made the score 13-3 with 11:44 left in the half.

The Steelers’ defense did something in the second quarter it hadn’t done the entire game, and it was force a Miami punt. Pickett and the Pittsburgh offense started to settle in, and they put together their best drive of the game. With over 9 minutes remaining in the half, the Steelers orchestrated a drive which featured key third down conversions to a multitude of players, and resulted in a 2nd and goal at the 2-minute warning.

The first play coming off the two-minute warning was a beautiful pass from Pickett to fellow rookie George Pickens for the first Steelers touchdown of the game. The Boswell point-after was good, making the score 13-10 with 1:50 left in the first half.

Miami wasn’t about to go into halftime without trying to add to their point total. Tua and the quick-hitting offense moved quickly down the field, utilizing their timeouts wisely to give them options when it mattered most. Miami was able to add a field goal to their point total, to make it 16-10 heading into halftime.