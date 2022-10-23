Steelers vs. Dolphins, Week 7: 3rd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

2nd Quarter In-Game Update

The Steelers started with the football to start the second half, and the drive lasted just three plays. Tua and the Miami offense quickly moved the ball into Pittsburgh territory and in the red-zone. After being stopped on a 3rd and 2 from the 11-yard line, the Dolphins chose to go for it on 4th down and were stopped again, turning it over on downs.

Outside of flipping field position, the Steelers weren’t able to take advantage of Miami’s gamble. For the first time in the game, the Pittsburgh defense forced a three-and-out of the Miami offense, giving the ball right back to Kenny Pickett and company.

Miami had a second straight three-and-out as both defenses started to catch up with the offenses in the second half. The 16-10 score would stand heading into the final quarter of regulation.