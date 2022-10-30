Steelers vs. Eagles, Week 8: 1st quarter in-game update

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the Week 8 game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, in the city of brotherly love, with a 2-5 record. The Eagles, however, entered the game with a perfect 6-0 record and coming off a bye week looking to prove they are the cream of the crop in the NFC. The Steelers were looking to prove they are better than their record indicates, while the Eagles wanted to keep their foot on the accelerator.

After the Eagles won the opening coin toss and deferred their possession to the second half, it was Kenny Pickett and the Steelers’ offense taking the field first. Following the touchback, the Steelers didn’t gain a yard before punting the ball away to Philadelphia’s high-flying offense.

Needing answer, Matt Canada mixed up the play calling on the second drive and Pickett used his mobility and short, quick passes to move the ball down the field. A Kenny Pickett strike to Pat Freiermuth moved the ball into the red-zone, but the drive stalled at the 3-yard line. However, when Nick Sciba came on to kick the field goal, the Eagles were flagged for delay of game, moving the ball closer to the goal line. Mike Tomlin elected to go for it on 4th down, and a jet sweep pass from Chase Claypool to Derek Watt went for the touchdown. Sciba’s extra point made the score 7-7.

The Eagles, on their second drive, had the ball to end the quarter.