Steelers vs. Eagles, Week 8: 2nd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

Going into the second quarter, the Eagles’ offense was driving the way they had all game. Creating manageable third downs, and converting on those opportunities. Nearing the red-zone, a 3rd and 8 resulted in another Hurts to Brown touchdown pass. The play made the score 7-7 with 12:48 left in the first half.

Pittsburgh’s offense went back into their shell on the next drive, and after just three plays punted the ball back to Hurts and company. After blowing up a first down screen play, the Steelers defense was able to force their first punt of the football game.

The Steelers did nothing with their next drive, and Pressley Harvin’s poor punt gave the Eagles great field position. After a Dallas Goedert first down conversion, Hurts went to Brown, again, for another touchdown. It was the Eagles’ third play of 20+ yards, and all three went to Brown for a score. The touchdown made the score 21-7 with 6:13 left in the half.

Pickett and the Steelers offense put together a drive trailing by 14-points nearing the end of the first half. Completions to Chase Claypool and Pat Freiermuth moved the ball into the red-zone, but the drive stalled once getting to the critical part of the field. The drive resulted in a 38-yard Sciba field goal to make the score 21-10 with 1:03 left in the half.

Both teams exchanged possessions in the final minute before the 21-10 score carried over into halftime.