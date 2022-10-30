Steelers vs. Eagles, Week 8: 3rd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

2nd Quarter In-Game Update

The Philadelphia Eagles received the kickoff to start the second half, and it was more of the same in the third quarter. Big runs by Miles Sanders moved the football into Pittsburgh territory, and when the Steelers defense was keying on A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts hit Zach Pascal for the touchdown. The touchdown made the score 28-10 with 12:53 left in the third quarter.

Desperately needing points, it took a fake punt to continue the Steelers’ next drive. With Marcus Allen, the up man, receiving the snap and plunging for the first down, it gave the drive new life. Pickett converted on big plays to Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson before the drive stalled, again, in the red-zone. The Sciba field goal made the score 28-13 with 5:55 left in the third quarter.

Pittsburgh’s defense was able to force a rare Philadelphia punt, but that punt was downed at the 1-yard line for the Steelers start of their next drive. At the end of the third quarter, the Steelers were nearing midfield.