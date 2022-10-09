Steelers vs. Bills, Week 5: 1st quarter in-game update

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered their Week 5 game vs. the Buffalo Bills reeling. After losing three in a row, the Steelers turned to rookie, first round pick Kenny Pickett as the team’s quarterback for the foreseeable future. Going against the Bills’ elite defense certainly wouldn’t be taking it easy on Pickett in his first career professional start. Nonetheless, Pittsburgh went into the game as heavy underdogs in the game looking to prove they have plenty to play for this season.

Surprisingly, the Steelers won the opening coin toss and elected to defer their possession to the second half. On 3rd and 10, from their own 2-yard line, Josh Allen hit Gabriel Davis for a 98-yard touchdown pass, giving the Bills a 7-0 lead in the blink of an eye.

About to get the football for the first time, James Pierre was in to return the kickoff due to an eye injury to Steven Sims, and Pierre muffed the kickoff. The fumbles was recovered by the Bills, giving them their second possession in the first five minutes of the game. After a holding call, the Bill’s field goal attempt was blocked by Cam Sutton.

Starting from their 20-yard line after the touchback, Kenny Pickett’s first drive was impressive as he was able to hit several third down conversions on their way into the red-zone. However, the drive stalled and Chris Boswell was called on to kick a field goal to make the score 7-3.

The trend with the Buffalo throughout the game has been their quick-strike offense, and that continued as Josh Allen wasted little time moving the ball into scoring range. However, like Pickett’s last drive, the offense stalled in the red-zone and the Bills’ field goal made the score 10-3.

Pickett’s next drive wasn’t successful at adding to their point total, but Pressley Harvin did his part in setting up the Steelers’ defense by pinning the Bills at their own 2-yard line on their fourth possession of the first quarter.

The 10-3 score would hold heading into the second quarter.