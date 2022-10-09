Steelers vs. Bills, Week 5: 2nd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

To start the quarter, the Bills take a deep shot which falls incomplete but give up a long completion on third down. After moving the ball down the field, former Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace get the interception in the end zone and the Steelers take over on their own 20-yard line.

After a promising run by Najee Harris on first down, the Steelers drive stalls and offense suffers their second-straight three and out as the Pressley Harvin punt into the wind gives the Bills the ball back at their own 38-yard line. But on the very first play Josh Allen connects for a 62-yard touchdown with Gabe Davis once again on a ball the, for a moment, looked as if Minkah Fitzpatrick was going to wrestle away.

Taking over on their own 25-yard line after the touch back, the Steelers once again run for minimal gain on the first tow plays creating at third and eight, Kenny Pickett’s pass over the middle falls incomplete and the Steelers are forced to punt on their third-straight three and out. With the wind wreaking havoc in that direction, the Bills get the ball just shy of midfield after the 26-yard punt.

The Bills’ next drive looked like a lot of their previous drives, and it was highlighted by big plays through the air. It was capped off by a Stefon Diggs touchdown, making the score 24-3 with 7:20 left in the half.

It looked like the Steelers were going to add to their point total on their next drive, but it was all for nothing as Chris Boswell’s chip shot field goal sailed wide left, giving the ball right back to Allen and company. With 3:40 left in the half, Allen wasted little time getting into scoring range once again. It was Allen’s 4th touchdown pass of the game to end the drive, making the score 31-3 with 1 minute left in the half.

The 31-3 score would hold heading into halftime.