Steelers vs. Bills, Week 5: 3rd quarter in-game update

The Steelers started with the football to start the second half, Pickett and the offense were able to move the ball into scoring range. But when facing a 4th and 6, it was foolish to kick a field goal when facing that kind of deficit. Pickett threw a perfect pass to Diontae Johnson, who dropped the ball, turning the ball over on downs.

As you can imagine, the Steelers’ defense put up very little fight vs. the Bills. In the blink of an eye, Buffalo was in the red-zone and eventually got into a 1st-and-goal situation. However, the Steelers forced a fumble and recovered it in the end-zone for the touchback.

Pickett took over on his 20-yard line, and moved the ball down the field hitting passes to Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson and George Pickens into field goal range. Boswell’s field goal sailed wide right, keeping the Steelers score 31-3 at the end of the third quarter.