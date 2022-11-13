Steelers vs. Saints, Week 10: 1st quarter in-game update

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints entered their Week 10 showdown with plenty on the line. For the Saints, they were trying to keep pace in the sub-par NFC South, while the Steelers were trying to return to respectability coming off their bye week.

For the home team, the Steelers got a huge boost in the return of both T.J. Watt and Damontae Kazee returning to the lineup off Injured Reserve (IR); however, it wasn’t all good news as the team was without All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick who had an appedenctomy Saturday before the game.

The Steelers started the game with the football, but Kenny Pickett and the offense stalled near midfield, settling for a field-flipping drive. Pressley Harvin’s punt pinned the New Orleans offense inside their 10-yard line for their first offensive possession.

After a false start on first down, the Saints’ opening possession was short-lived, only lasting three plays. Steven Sims’ fair catch gave the Steelers the football just shy of midfield. Pickett and company took care of business on their second drive. Big plays to Diontae Johnson on third down, and a 4th down conversion to Jaylen Warren, moved the Steelers into the red-zone. There, it was Pickett handing off to George Pickens for the first score of the game.

Matthew Wright’s point after was good, making the score 7-0 with 5:02 left in the first quarter.

Andy Dalton and the Saints offense were able to gain a first down on their second possession, but the drive stalled and ended in another punt. Following the touchback, the Steelers offense took the field at their own 20-yard line.

Following a roughing the passer call gave the Steelers new life on the next drive, a 35-yard run by Najee Harris got the Steelers into the red-zone for the second time in the quarter.

That marked the end of the 1st quarter...