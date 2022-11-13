Steelers vs. Saints, Week 10: 2nd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

Following a roughing the passer call gave the Steelers new life on the next drive, a 35-yard run by Najee Harris got the Steelers into the red-zone for the second time in the quarter. To start the second quarter, the offense was unable to get into the end-zone and had to settle for a Wright 33-yard field goal.

The Saints’ next drive equated in just one first down before punting the ball back to Pittsburgh. A three-and-out for the Steelers gave the Saints their best field position of the game, and Andy Dalton and company turned the field position into points.

Big plays to Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara moved the ball into field goal range, but a T.J. Watt tackle resulted in the Saints having to settle for a field goal. The kick was good, making the score 10-3 with 6:40 left in the half.

Needing a positive drive, Pickett and the Steelers offense moved methodically down the field to get into field goal range. However, facing a critical 3rd and 5, Pickett was sacked moving the ball out of field goal range. Harvin’s punt coming out of the two-minute warning equated in a penalty on James Pierre giving the Saints an extra 15 yards.

Starting at the 29-yard line, Dalton hit Jarvis Landry to move the ball near midfield. Even after an Alex Highsmith sack, it was a Damontae Kazee personal foul penalty which moved the football into the red-zone. Dalton hit his tight end for the touchdown. With 19 seconds left, the score was 10-10.

The score would hold with New Orleans getting the football to start with the ball to start the third quarter.